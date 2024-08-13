Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Glamour In This Velvet Ensemble, Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 13, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar never leaves a chance to stun her admirers with her fashion game. Her recent look has set fire across the social media for taking fashion to the next level
All images from Instagram
Her pictures in this ensemble were viral in no time since she dropped this gorgeous look on her Instagram
Bhumi dazzles in this mirrored bralette and velvet skirt and a velvet over-drape. She captioned this series of pictures as 'princess diaries' as she took this to Instagram
Bhumi is wearing this stunning ensemble from the brand Itrh. It features a golden braletted adorned with tiny mirrors on it, a velvet skirt and a velvet over drape
Bhumi is also seen wearing a golden eye-catching hand piece that looks like a designer nail cap that runs down like a mehndi design
Her other jewellry included golden, layered choker and dangling golden earrings
To complete her look, Bhumi chose to gow ith a shimmery eye-shadow, kohl eyes, masacara lashes, blush and a nude shaded lipstick