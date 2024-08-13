Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Glamour In This Velvet Ensemble, Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 13, 2024

Bhumi Pednekar never leaves a chance to stun her admirers with her fashion game. Her recent look has set fire across the social media for taking fashion to the next level

All images from Instagram

Her pictures in this ensemble were viral in no time since she dropped this gorgeous look on her Instagram

Bhumi dazzles in this mirrored bralette and velvet skirt and a velvet over-drape. She captioned this series of pictures as 'princess diaries' as she took this to Instagram

Bhumi is wearing this stunning ensemble from the brand Itrh. It features a golden braletted adorned with tiny mirrors on it, a velvet skirt and a velvet over drape

Bhumi is also seen wearing a golden eye-catching hand piece that looks like a designer nail cap that runs down like a mehndi design

Her other jewellry included golden, layered choker and dangling golden earrings

To complete her look, Bhumi chose to gow ith a shimmery eye-shadow, kohl eyes, masacara lashes, blush and a nude shaded lipstick