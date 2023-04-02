Bhumi Pednekar: Eight Fashion Choices by the 'Bheed' actor that left us asking 'Why?'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023

An amazing actor with credentials that keep her way ahead of her contemporaries, the same cannot be said about 'Bheed' actor Bhumi Pednekar's appearances that have kept netizens polarised on their opinions. Here's looking at eight such instances when the actor's sartorial choices left us perplexed

Wearing Anamika Khanna for the NMACC Gala, Bhumi had us wondering how could she have sat through the evening, given that humongous flare in her gown

Instagram

Wearing Tarun Tahiliani for the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the fit of that blouse left us out of breath

Instagram

This stunning green creation by Gretel Z isn't particularly looking flattering on her. Bhumi was seen in this appearance while picking up two Best Actor awards for 'Badhaai Do' by Stardust and Sakal Media

Instagram

Wearing Ekaya for another award function where she received the Best Actor award for 'Badhaai Do', the cut of the blouse clearly seems inspired from Urfi Javed's wardrobe. Ironically, this look was put together by Rhea Kapoor, celebrated stylist and film producer and also sister to B-town fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Instagram

This figure-hugging creation by Rami Kadi had us gasping for breath. Rest is self-explanatory

Instagram

This Qbik saree worn at her best friend's wedding had the internet asking if she had planned to disrupt her friend's wedding festivities

Instagram

At a Diwali 2022 party, the actor donned a creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with a bralette that left little to imagination. Again styled by Rhea Kapoor

Instagram

While receiving the Creative Force of the Year Award by GQ India magazine, the actor was seen wearing this Tony Ward silhouette that immediately had the internet comparing her against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song 'Ramta Jogi' from the movie 'Taal', clearly favouring the latter

Instagram