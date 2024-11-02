Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Traditional Attires Every Brother Should Try

By: Rahul M | November 02, 2024

You can adorn a multi-hued kurta or sherwani, along with some exquisite jewellery for the Bhai Dooj celebration

Ranveer Singh | Instagram

For something basic, a subtle colour embroidered kurta like the pink in the picture can be a great option for comfortable festive attire

Sidharth Malhotra | Instagram

Red is a significant colour in Hindu festivals; for the Bhai Dooj festival, wear a red ensemble featuring intricate embroidery and masks 

Karan Johar | Instagram

If you want to explore trendy fashion, a long anarkali kurta, paired with a pyjama and dupatta will make you stand out at the event 

Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

We cannot miss a timeless sherwani for the brothers. Pair it with a golden dupatta for the festive vibe

Vedang Raina | Instagram

To elevate your simple kurta for the festive season, style it with an embroidered and ethnic jacket over it 

Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

Lastly, You can also explore bandhgala attire or a traditional three-piece set for the Bhai Dooj gathering

Instagram

