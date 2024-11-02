Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Elegant Outfit Inspiration For Sisters

By: Rahul M | November 02, 2024

A classic saree is an ideal choice for the festive season. For the Bhai Dooj function, explore a trendy six-yard with floral prints and intricate embroidery 

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Bling has been a major trend this year; you can try it by wearing a shimmering saree or a glittering ethnic lehenga for the festival

Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Next, for an elegant vibe, a subtle-hued lehenga, complemented by stunning jewels, can be a great option

Shanaya Kapoor | Instagram

You can also explore an ethnic two-piece set for a modern yet traditional glam

Ananya Panday | Instagram

An intricately embroidered kurta or an anarkali suit can elevate your look at the Bhai Dooj celebration 

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

Red is a symbol of every Hindu festival. Incorporate a traditional red dress or a bold red saree into your festive occasion 

Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram

Lastly, you can always wear a chikankari kurta for an last-minute effortless and comfortable look

Khushi Kapoor | Instagram