Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Elegant Outfit Inspiration For Sisters

By: Rahul M | November 02, 2024
A classic saree is an ideal choice for the festive season. For the Bhai Dooj function, explore a trendy six-yard with floral prints and intricate embroidery
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Bling has been a major trend this year; you can try it by wearing a shimmering saree or a glittering ethnic lehenga for the festival
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram
Next, for an elegant vibe, a subtle-hued lehenga, complemented by stunning jewels, can be a great option
Shanaya Kapoor | Instagram
You can also explore an ethnic two-piece set for a modern yet traditional glam
Ananya Panday | Instagram
An intricately embroidered kurta or an anarkali suit can elevate your look at the Bhai Dooj celebration
Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram
Red is a symbol of every Hindu festival. Incorporate a traditional red dress or a bold red saree into your festive occasion
Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram
Lastly, you can always wear a chikankari kurta for an last-minute effortless and comfortable look
Khushi Kapoor | Instagram