Bhai Dooj 2022: Famous brother-sister duos of Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022
Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Bollywood has some of the most famous and loved brother-sister duos. Have a look...
The Pataudi siblings, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, share many similarities, in addition to their love for acting, and are always seen supporting each other
Kids of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and Suhana are the perfect example of a classic brother-sister duo
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are the children of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. While Ranbir is one of the most successful actors of the current generation, Riddhima is a famous jewellery designer
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the best examples of a sibling duo and share an inseparable bond and connection with each other
Born to the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share a special bond and both are known for their witty replies
Sonam Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor are the children of actor Anil Kapoor. Both siblings share love for acting and have appeared in many Bollywood films
Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor always make for a stunning family snapshot when they pose together. Both siblings enjoy acting and have appeared in several Bollywood films
Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are the children of renowned Bollywood personalities Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Both siblings are known for their knack of storytelling and have collaborated for many projects
Children of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, Shraddha and Siddhanth share a close bond with each other and never fail to prove their love for each other. And surprisingly they have played siblings in reel life too
Thanks For Reading!