Beyond The Unexpected: The 2025 Mazda CX-50

By: G R Mukesh | November 13, 2024
With Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), you can select the drive mode that best fits your driving circumstances. In addition to our i-Activ AWD and different engine choices
A new hybrid model designed for your adventures can produce up to 219 horsepower overall and achieve up to 38 combined city/highway mpg, according to EPA estimates.6.
Every control and panel is within easy reach and positioned in your line of sight, allowing you to maintain your attention on the road ahead. Our sturdy interior features are made for a comfortable and relaxed drive.
Coolers, packs, and other equipment can be arranged lengthwise on the CX-50's cargo floor, which is deeper than wide. Storage can be made even simpler with our range of cargo accessories.
With the Panoramic Moonroof, you can extend your time in nature, whether it's with the green dappled canvas of a forest ceiling or the cascading moonlight.
Three distinct trim levels and a new on-demand e-AWD system are features of the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid.
Thanks For Reading!