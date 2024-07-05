Beware Of Brain-Eating Amoeba This Monsoon; Check Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 05, 2024
A 14-year-old boy from Kozhikode, Kerala, passed away due to an uncommon brain infection. After swimming in a contaminated pond, the boy, Mridul, became infected with Naegleria fowleri, which was brought on by a free-living amoeba.
All images form Canva
It's Rainy season and people rush out to enjoy the season, stand under the waterfall and swim in lakes. But do you know how harmful it is to do so?
The microscopic creature known as Naegleria fowleri amoeba can be found in soil, untreated water, and warm freshwater environments such as lakes, ponds, rivers, and hot springs.
It is possible for an amoeba to enter the nose and make its way to the brain when swimming or diving in contaminated water.
This results in a serious infection known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is frequently fatal. Treatment is necessary right away since it spreads swiftly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Since Naegleria fowleri is more likely to be found in the sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers, avoid disturbing the sediment in shallow. In monsoon, avoid swimming in pools or lakes.
Headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and mental mood swings are among the symptoms.