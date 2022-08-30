Best Places To Buy Modak In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2022
Murlidhar, Borivali West. The Dry Fruit and Kesar modaks are their best sellers.
Ruchar, Kandivali West. If you are someone who likes less sugar in your sweets, you should definetly try Ruchkar.
Panshikar, Dadar. It is known for the uniqueness in terms of its recipes and taste of Modaks.
Adarsh Sweets, Dryfruits, Borivali West. Their Chocolate modaks are one of their most popular sweets.
karachi Sweets, Bandra West. This place is known for its pure taste of ghee and their fried modaks are worth a try.
Misthi Affair, Bandra West. Their Speciality is the fusion of bengali mithai into modaks.
MM Mithaiwala, Malad West. MM is popularly know for its traditional flavoured modaks.
Modak Sweets And Savouries, Jogeshwari East. To try the best Ukhadiche modak one should stop by at the Modak Sweets and Savouries.
Aaswad, Dadar West. Aaswad is a maharastrian sweet shop that will make you crave for the original marathi modaks.
Modakam, Prabhadevi. This shop offers all kinds of modaks for people with various tastebuds.
