Best movies of Pawan Kalyan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022
Agnyaathavaasi (2018) - It is a suspense-thriller movie along with action. Kalyan plays the role of the secret son of a businessman
Sardaar Gabbar Singh (2016) - It is a super cop movie and is a part of the Gabbar Singh film series
Vakeel Sahab (2021) - It is a typical legal drama movie in which Kalyan plays the role of a lawyer.
Katamarayudu (2017) - It is an action film with a tinch of family drama
Policewala Gunda (2021) - Kalyan plays the ultimate role of a cop. It is an action film but will also make you laugh throughout the movie
Kushi (2001) - Kushi is a romantic-comedy film for all the rom-com lovers
Bheemla Nayak (2022) - It is an action packed film and its plot revolves around a cop and criminal story
Annavaram (2006) - Kalyan loves to play action hero in his movies as this is another one of his action-drama film
Thammudu (1999) - It is a fictional movie about the struggle of a boxer
Balu (2005) - This movie follows the plot of an action-crime movie
