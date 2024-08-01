Best Morning Snacks To Consume On Your Weight Loss Journey

By: Rahul M | August 01, 2024
Spiced chickpeas make for a great snack option if you are on your weight loss journey. They are high in protein and keep you full for a long time.
All images from Canva
Apple and peanut butter are a classic healthy snack. The combination is heavenly and also weight-loss friendly.
Hard boiled eggs are a protein packed snack that will satiate your post breakfast hunger in few calories.
A handful of nuts can be great snack. Try roasting these nuts and then consuming them as a snack. Few calories and great taste.
Never say never for a bowl of popcorn. Just a bowl though. Do not end up over eating them considering the fact that they are low in calories. They do make for a good morning snack though. Try making you own popcorn with raw corn kernels instead of market bought packets to avoid extra sodium.
Cottage cheese with berries is a nutritious and delicious snack option for you. You can add your favourite fruits (berries reccomended) and savor this bowl of joy.
Chia seeds pudding makes for the best morning snack. If you've had little to no breakfast, this morning snack can make your day.