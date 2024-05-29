Best Cooking Oils For Weight Loss

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024
Ghee does not lead to weight gain. In fact, ghee is the best source of natural fats.
Using virgin coconut oil or cold-pressed coconut oil can help with weight loss. It is mostly used in South-Indian households for everyday cooking.
Avocado oil can be expensive but it can help in weight loss. It can be used in cooking or even as salad dressings.
Rice bran oil is most popular for its benefits in lowering cholesterol levels. It contains mono-saturated fatty acids that can help with weight loss.
Sesame oil contains leptin that helps in reducing the fat content in the body.
Peanut oil suppresses appetite due to a mono-saturated fat called oleic acid present in it. This helps with weight loss.
Olive oil can prevent cardiovascular diseases and contains healthy fats. This helps in weight management.