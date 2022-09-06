Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains waterlog city; traffic disrupted, residents stranded

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
A tractor being used to evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A man riding a Yolo cycle wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rains, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Residents of a locality being shifted by firefighters after the area partially submerged following incessant rain, in Bengaluru on Monday.
People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains, in Bengaluru on Tuesday
Waterlogged entrance of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited office after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A locality partially submerged following incessant rain, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
A basement of a shop is heavily waterlogged due to torrential rains, at Koramangala, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
