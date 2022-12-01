Belgium knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Belgium went sent crashing out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 following a goalless draw with Croatia in the final Group F encounter on Thursday
Belgium was eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favourites
Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium produced its best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku
The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest
What has long been called Belgium's "Golden Generation" - now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances - is set to split up with a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak
Belgium had finished third in 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Luka Modric-captained Croatia reached the final four years ago in Russia
Croatia and Morocco lead Group F with four points each, Belgium has three points and Canada has zero and is already eliminated.
