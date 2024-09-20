Banni Chow Fame Ulka Gupta Stuns In Floral Monokini In Bali

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 20, 2024
Ulka Gupta, last seen in Zee TV's 'Main hoon sath tere' is currently having a gala time in Bali, Indonesia.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from her trip to Bali and we have also stumbled upon a few unseen pictures of the actress.
In the pictures shared by Ulka on her Instagram handle, the actress can also be seen sporting a floral co-ord set, absolutely complementing the 'Bali vacay vibes.'
A neat bun, minimal makeup and pearly hoops, Ulka looks absolutely stunning in this look.
Rose to fame with her stint in Zee TV's 'Rani Laxmibai,' Ulka's last show with Karan Vohra unfortunately failed to impress the viewers of the show and was pulled down soon after its launch.
Post the show, the actress has been away from the TV screens and her fans are only hoping for her return.
From floral outfits to indulging into ice creams, the actress' dreamy Bali vacation has got us all drooling.