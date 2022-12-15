BAN vs IND: Bangladesh 133/8 at stumps on Day 2, trail India by 271 runs in Chattogram, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ran through the Bangladesh batting order with four wickets in his first six overs

while pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets to leave the hosts' reeling at 133/8 at stumps on day two of the first Test at Chattogram on Thursday

ANI

Kuldeep found proper turn and bounce with the ball to spin a web around Bangladesh batters and pick 4/33

ANI

Siraj burst through with his 3/14 as India still lead by 271 runs

Shreyas Iyer could add only four runs to his overnight total before being castled by Ebadot Hossain for 86

Ashwin scored 58 while Kuldeep made a career-best 40 as India managed to go past 400

Umesh Yadav uprooted Yasir Ali's leg stump when the batter's feet didn't move and inside-edged to his stumps

Litton Das looked solid, picking up five boundaries off Umesh at a quick pace

As things got tense in the middle Siraj had a few verbal exchanges

The very next ball he got one to jag in slightly and took the bottom edge of Das's bat to hit the stumps

Captain Shakib Al Hasan did not inspire much confidence in his 25-ball stay at the crease and was caught at first slip bowled by Kuldeep

Bangladesh ended the day scoring 133/8 in 44 overs trailing the visitors by 271 runs