B-Town Celebs At Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening

The makers of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
For the event, Taapsee opted for a black bodycon gown and draped a red sheer fabric with a rose detail across her shoulder
Sunny Kaushal's family members, including brother Vicky Kaushal, also arrived at the screening
Vikrant, who plays the lead role of Rishabh Saxena, was spotted in a formal outfit
Taapsee was all smiles as she posed with the film's writer Kanika Dhillon
Jimmy Sheirgill has also joined the cast of the sequel of Haseen Dillruba. At the screening, he was seen in all-black casual outfit
Aparshakti Khurana, who is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, also came to support Taapsee's film
Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee was also seen at the event
Adipurush director Om Raut was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi
Actress Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in a navy blue gown at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Sonam Bajwa made heads turn in a blue striped skirt with a side slit and black top with a plunging neckline
The film's producer, Aanand L Rai, was also seen at the screening
Actor Sharad Kelkar arrived in jeans and a plain black t-shirt at the event
