B-Town Celebs At Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening

By: Sachin T | August 09, 2024

The makers of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

For the event, Taapsee opted for a black bodycon gown and draped a red sheer fabric with a rose detail across her shoulder

Sunny Kaushal's family members, including brother Vicky Kaushal, also arrived at the screening

Vikrant, who plays the lead role of Rishabh Saxena, was spotted in a formal outfit

Taapsee was all smiles as she posed with the film's writer Kanika Dhillon

Jimmy Sheirgill has also joined the cast of the sequel of Haseen Dillruba. At the screening, he was seen in all-black casual outfit

Aparshakti Khurana, who is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, also came to support Taapsee's film

Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee was also seen at the event

Adipurush director Om Raut was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi

Actress Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in a navy blue gown at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Sonam Bajwa made heads turn in a blue striped skirt with a side slit and black top with a plunging neckline

The film's producer, Aanand L Rai, was also seen at the screening

Actor Sharad Kelkar arrived in jeans and a plain black t-shirt at the event

Thanks For Reading!

Hansika Motwani's Fashion Journey From Classic To Contemporary
Find out More