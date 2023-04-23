Ayushmann-Tahira, Riteish-Genelia: Celeb couples rock Eid 2023 Bash, hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023

Bollywood's leading couples lit up the festivities of Eid 2023 at the private bash hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. More pics ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Photos by Varinder Chawla

