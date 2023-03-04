Avoid these 8 Foods as they can trigger your Stress and Anxiety levels

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 04, 2023
Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels
Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body and it increases your stress levels
Too much caffeine can stimulate the nervous system and rise in blood pressure and heart rate and ultimately, anxiety
Artificial sweeteners can also increase inflammation and stress in our body
Foods such as cakes, pastries cause your blood sugar levels to crash and you mood to sour which can spike your anxiety levels
Alcohol can have a negative effect on hydration and sleep which can cause anxiety despite the fact that it might seem like it calms your nerves. Serotonin and other neurotransmitters in the brain are altered by alcohol, which exacerbates worry
Eating red meat and processed meat is strongly linked to depression as they are high in saturated fat
Packaged Snacks: Ultra-processed food includes fats, added sugars, food additives and sodium which are associated with elevating stress levels. It can elevate blood pressure, causing the release of adrenaline which is a stress hormone associated with the fight-or-flight response
Thanks For Reading!