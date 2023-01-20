Hottie Avneet Kaur raises temperature in sultry black monokini, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
Actress Avneet Kaur has shared several stunning photos of herself in black monokini
Avneet has been treating her fans with throwback pics from her trip to Abu Dhabi
In the photos, she is seen taking a dip in the pool and soaking the summer sun in a black monokini
The golden buckle of her belt over her swimwear makes her look more stylish
In another set of pictures, the 23-year-old actress can be seen posing a scenic backdrop
On the work front, Avneet was first seen as a contestant in 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters'
She is known for television shows such as 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'
Avneet will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The film is the maiden home production venture of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films
