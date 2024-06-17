Autistic Pride Day 2024: All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | June 17, 2024
On June 18, organizations from all around the world hold a range of activities to commemorate Autism Pride Day. The purpose of this day is to increase awareness among those who do not have autism spectrum disorder so they will no longer view autistic persons as distinct individuals in need of care.
All images from Pinterest
Aspies for Freedom organized the inaugural Autistic Pride Day celebration in 2005, emulating the gay pride movement. Did you know that this movement is managed by autistic members themselves and not by any charities?
The rainbow infinity sign stands for Autism Pride Day.
Autism is diagnosed in childhood. The majority of autism diagnoses occur in childhood. Boys are three to four times more likely than girls to have autism spectrum disorders.
The goal of Autistic Pride is to demonstrate to the outside world that people with autism are proud of their condition and do not require medical attention. They are happy and content with their existence just like other humans.
Wearing a symbol that promotes dialogue and conveys pride is one way to maybe make a small difference on Autism Pride Day!
Before looking for ways to help spread awareness, make sure you've done your research and are educated about it. Join online groups, local groups and get involved in activities organised for the cause.