Australia edge past Tunisia 1-0, revive FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, in pics

The Socceroos had to win the match in bid to keep their hopes alive in the World Cup
After a scrappy start from both sides, Australia went ahead with a play out of the back from its goalkeeper.
And the strategy worked immediately as Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header
Duke celebrated by making a J' with his fingers in a tribute to his son, Jaxson, who was in the stands
Australia registered its first win at football's biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010
The goal quieted the large contingent of red-clad Tunisia fans among the crowd of 41,823 inside Al Janoub Stadium
The goal sent the small pockets of Australian supporters dressed in yellow into delirium
Australia had also gotten off to an early 1-0 lead over France in its opener but then was outplayed in a loss which it blamed on a series of defensive errors
Tunisia impressed when it held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw in its opener but only occasionally threatened against Australia
Australia will take on Denmark in their last league group match while Tunisia will take on France.