AUS vs SA: Australia’s Alex Carey achieves special milestone during Boxing Day Test at MCG, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
Left-handed batter Alex Carey on Wednesday scripted history as he became the second Australian wicket-keeper after legendary Rod Marsh to score a Test century at the iconic MCG, on the third day of the second Test against South Africa
Carey celebrated a brisk maiden Test hundred (111) in typically understated fashion
Infact, his batting partner Cameron Green showed even more elation, raising both arms as he ran from the other end before exchanging an embrace with Carey
The 31-year-old, who took 131 balls to bring up his century, was, however, visibly emotional after his achievement
It marks the first hundred by an Australian Test keeper in nearly a decade. Brad Haddin, who scored 118 in Adelaide during the 2013-14 Ashes, had been the last
No keeper, Australian or otherwise, had previously reached triple-figures in an MCG Test since Marsh's unbeaten 110 in the second innings of the 1977 Centenary Test, the first of his three international hundreds
The left-hander was called to the crease in dramatic fashion late on day two when Green had his finger broken by Anrich Nortje, surviving to stumps to be unbeaten on nine overnight
