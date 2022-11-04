Athiya Shetty Birthday Special: Mushy pics with beau KL Rahul

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022
Born on November 5, 1992, Athiya Shetty has appeared in a couple of Bollywood films. Her father Sunil Shetty is a renowned Bollywood actor
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. So let's take a look at the duo's adorable pictures
It is rumored that India vice-captain KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot next year
The duo are often seen posing fashionably together on their social media platforms
The rumoured couple looked adorable as they posed for cameras in daylight
Athiya and Rahul are good friends with 'Guilty' actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The trio is often seen holidaying together
Here's another cute click with the squad
The duo is often seen posting goofy and fun pictures with each other
Time and again they bless their fans with adorable pictures
Athiya shared this picture in a Q&A session on Instagram
Thanks For Reading!