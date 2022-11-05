Athiya Shetty Birthday: Adorable childhood pics with daddy Suniel Shetty

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, turns 30 on November 5
The pretty lady is the apple of her father Suniel Shetty’s eye
Both Athiya and Suniel call each other their best friends
The father-daughter duo is the epitome of love and togetherness
Even during cricket matches, the two can be seen cheering for their favourite teams with full fervour from the stands
The duo always gets love on social media from their fans for their cutesy banters on Instagram
Their fans love how the two are always trying to pull each other’s leg with their funny comebacks
Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya the best gift of his life
