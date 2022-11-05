Athiya Shetty Birthday: Adorable childhood pics with daddy Suniel Shetty

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, turns 30 on November 5

The pretty lady is the apple of her father Suniel Shetty’s eye

Both Athiya and Suniel call each other their best friends

The father-daughter duo is the epitome of love and togetherness

Even during cricket matches, the two can be seen cheering for their favourite teams with full fervour from the stands

The duo always gets love on social media from their fans for their cutesy banters on Instagram

Their fans love how the two are always trying to pull each other’s leg with their funny comebacks

Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya the best gift of his life

Thanks For Reading!

Athiya Shetty Birthday Special: Mushy pics with beau KL Rahul
Find out More