As war rages, Ukraine President Zelenskyy and wife Zelenska poses for Vogue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2022

“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian,”First Lady Zelenska

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue

Zelenska at Antonov Airport, in Hostomel

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue

“The first weeks after the war broke out we were just shocked,” she said. “After Bucha we understood it was a war intended to exterminate us all. A war of extermination.”

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue

“My daily schedule didn’t have a free moment when I could just sit back and start thinking about bad things,” she said

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue

“Of course she is my love,” says President Zelenskyy. “But she is my greatest friend. Olena really is my best friend.”

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue

