As war rages, Ukraine President Zelenskyy and wife Zelenska poses for Vogue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2022
“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian,”First Lady Zelenska
ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / Vogue
Zelenska at Antonov Airport, in Hostomel
“The first weeks after the war broke out we were just shocked,” she said. “After Bucha we understood it was a war intended to exterminate us all. A war of extermination.”
“My daily schedule didn’t have a free moment when I could just sit back and start thinking about bad things,” she said
“Of course she is my love,” says President Zelenskyy. “But she is my greatest friend. Olena really is my best friend.”
