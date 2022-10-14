Aryan Khan makes heads turn as he gets snapped at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Friday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He looked uber cool in black t-shirt and olive green shirt.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aryan paired it with black trousers and white shoes
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He completed his look with a silver neck chain
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A few days back, he was spotted with his sister Suhana Khan at the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Last year, Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aryan is reportedly all set to make his OTT debut with a comedy show. He is working on the project as a creator
Photo by Viral Bhayani
