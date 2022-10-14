Aryan Khan makes heads turn as he gets snapped at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Friday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He looked uber cool in black t-shirt and olive green shirt.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aryan paired it with black trousers and white shoes

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He completed his look with a silver neck chain

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A few days back, he was spotted with his sister Suhana Khan at the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Last year, Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aryan is reportedly all set to make his OTT debut with a comedy show. He is working on the project as a creator

Photo by Viral Bhayani

