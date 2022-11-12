Aryan Khan Birthday Special: Dreamy pictures of the star kid

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022

Born in the house of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan khan will celebrate his birthday on November 12

Instagram

Aryan's online presence gives an insight into his day-to-day life

Instagram

Aryan often treats his fans with dashing pictures

Instagram

Be it photoshoots or vacations, Aryan never misses a chance to treat his fans with his dreamy pics

Instagram

Aryan looked charming as he posed in this sun-kissed photo

Instagram

The Khan brother duo looked adorable as they posed for cameras in daylight

Instagram

Aryan looked like a spitting image of his father Shah Rukh Khan in this picture

Instagram

Aryan set the temperature soaring with this picture

Instagram

Aryan posted this photo from his ad campaign with Adidas

Instagram

Aryan Khan posted this picture from his vacation in France

Instagram

