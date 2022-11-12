Aryan Khan Birthday Special: Dreamy pictures of the star kid

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022
Born in the house of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan khan will celebrate his birthday on November 12
Aryan's online presence gives an insight into his day-to-day life
Aryan often treats his fans with dashing pictures
Be it photoshoots or vacations, Aryan never misses a chance to treat his fans with his dreamy pics
Aryan looked charming as he posed in this sun-kissed photo
The Khan brother duo looked adorable as they posed for cameras in daylight
Aryan looked like a spitting image of his father Shah Rukh Khan in this picture
Aryan set the temperature soaring with this picture
Aryan posted this photo from his ad campaign with Adidas
Aryan Khan posted this picture from his vacation in France
Thanks For Reading!