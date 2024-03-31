Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff & Other Celebs Attend Prayer Meet Of Dog Brutally Killed In Andheri Lokhandwala

By: Sachin T | March 31, 2024

Several celebs attended the prayer meet of the dog Jai, who was killed in Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri suburb last week

The prayer meet was held on Friday in memory of Jai and the celebs who attended it also voiced their dissent against animal cruelty

Among the first ones to pay his tribute to Jai was singer Armaan Malik, who was seen offering flowers in front of the canine's photo

Armaan was accompanied by his girlfriend, social media sensation Aashna Shroff

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh also marked her attendance at the prayer meet of Jai

Filmmaker Kailash Surendernath and his wife, actress Aarti Surendranath, were seen lighting candles in front of Jai's photo as a tribute to him

Nearly 1000 people attended the prayer meet and the celebs also signed a petition demanding stringent laws against those committing crimes against animals

