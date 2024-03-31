Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff & Other Celebs Attend Prayer Meet Of Dog Brutally Killed In Andheri Lokhandwala

By: Sachin T | March 31, 2024
Several celebs attended the prayer meet of the dog Jai, who was killed in Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri suburb last week
The prayer meet was held on Friday in memory of Jai and the celebs who attended it also voiced their dissent against animal cruelty
Among the first ones to pay his tribute to Jai was singer Armaan Malik, who was seen offering flowers in front of the canine's photo
Armaan was accompanied by his girlfriend, social media sensation Aashna Shroff
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh also marked her attendance at the prayer meet of Jai
Filmmaker Kailash Surendernath and his wife, actress Aarti Surendranath, were seen lighting candles in front of Jai's photo as a tribute to him
Nearly 1000 people attended the prayer meet and the celebs also signed a petition demanding stringent laws against those committing crimes against animals
