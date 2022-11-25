Arjun Rampal turns 50: Doting dad moments with Mahikaa, Myra and Arik

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

Arjun Rampal will celebrate his 50th birthday on November 26

Arjun Rampal is the father of 3 kids - Mahikaa, Myra and Arik Rampal

Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the couple have two children - Mahikaa and Myra Rampal

Rampal is currently dating model Gabriella Demetriades and they were blessed with a baby boy Arik in 2019

Arjun is often seen posting pictures on Instagram with his kids

Arjun always supports his kids and is a proud father

Here's a throwback picture of Arjun enjoying a vacation with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra in Turkey

Here's another adorable picture of Arjun cradling young Arik as he rests on his father's shoulders

Arjun does not come off as a strict father, he rather seems like a cool dad

The actor makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family

