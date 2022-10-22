Arjun Kapoor arrives in Mumbai ahead of GF Malaika Arora's 49th birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2022

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He has returned to Mumbai after completing the UK schedule of his upcoming film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun wore black jeans, grey t-shirt and a long black jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor completed his look with sunglasses and black beanie

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun also clicked selfies with his fans at the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun has arrived in Mumbai just a day before his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora's birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora will celebrate her 49th birthday on October 23

Instagram

The duo had celebrated Arjun's birthday in Paris

Instagram

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood

Instagram

They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019

They never shy from expressing their love for each other on social media

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They often share adorable photos and videos with each other

Instagram

