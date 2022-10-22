Arjun Kapoor arrives in Mumbai ahead of GF Malaika Arora's 49th birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2022
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He has returned to Mumbai after completing the UK schedule of his upcoming film
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun wore black jeans, grey t-shirt and a long black jacket
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor completed his look with sunglasses and black beanie
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun also clicked selfies with his fans at the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun has arrived in Mumbai just a day before his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora's birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Malaika Arora will celebrate her 49th birthday on October 23
The duo had celebrated Arjun's birthday in Paris
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood
They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019
They never shy from expressing their love for each other on social media
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They often share adorable photos and videos with each other
