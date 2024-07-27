APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes From The Missile Man 

By: Rahul M | July 27, 2024
APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India and popularly called "Missile Man," died on July 27. On his death anniversary, here are inspiring quotes from Abdul Kalam that will change your life
"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Be active! Take responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others."
"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning".
"Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower, which is the very basis of success."
"Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."
