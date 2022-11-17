Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: Adorable photos with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022

Born on November 18, 1987, Aparshakti Khurana is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer, and television host. Famous for his supporting roles he has acted in over 14 films in the last 7 years

Aparshakti married his lady love Aakriti Ahuja, in 2014

The couple was blessed with a baby girl Arzoie Khurana in 2021

Khurana shares a very special bond with his family and often shares adorable pictures

Aparshakti posted this adorable picture of his of his daughter floating in the pool

Khurana is often seen spending quality time with his family

The brother duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti share a strong bond and are always seen supporting each other

Aparshakti posted this cute throwback picture of his birthday celebration with his family

He is always seen supporting his family and is a proud father

Here we can see the entire Khurana clan posing together for a picture

