Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: Adorable photos with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022
Born on November 18, 1987, Aparshakti Khurana is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer, and television host. Famous for his supporting roles he has acted in over 14 films in the last 7 years
Aparshakti married his lady love Aakriti Ahuja, in 2014
The couple was blessed with a baby girl Arzoie Khurana in 2021
Khurana shares a very special bond with his family and often shares adorable pictures
Aparshakti posted this adorable picture of his of his daughter floating in the pool
Khurana is often seen spending quality time with his family
The brother duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti share a strong bond and are always seen supporting each other
Aparshakti posted this cute throwback picture of his birthday celebration with his family
He is always seen supporting his family and is a proud father
Here we can see the entire Khurana clan posing together for a picture
Thanks For Reading!