Anushka Shetty Birthday: Rare and unseen photos of Baahubali actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022
Anushka Shetty will be celebrating her 41st birthday on November 7
Anushka has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. Worked in over 45 films, Anushka is popularly referred to as the 'Lady Superstar of South cinema'
Her real name is Sweety Shetty and she is known by her stage name Anushka Shetty
Anushka made her acting debut in the year 2005 with the Telegu film 'Super'
Shetty's portrayal of 'Princess Devasena' in the 'Baahubali' series received widespread acclaim
'Baahubali' series made her the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema
Here's a rare throwback picture of Anushka from her modeling days
Anushka Shetty is an avid dog lover and this picture is proof of that
Here's another unseen photo of the actress posing with a fan on a plane
Thanks For Reading!