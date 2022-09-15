Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's love in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022
Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most loved B-Town couples. Here's a look at their love story....
In 2013, Virat and Anushka met for the first time on the sets of an advertisement
Anushka's back-to-back appearances on India’s matches had given the audiences a sign of their relationship
No one would forget the day when, against Australia in Nov 2014, Kohli scored the fastest century for India and gave a flying kiss to his lady love
They did not keep their relationship a secret. In 2014, the actress reportedly said that “they are not hiding anything and that they are just two normal people in a relationship”
Virat and Anushka had reportedly broken up in 2016, when Virat wanted to marry but Anushka did not
They had even unfollowed each other on social media and parted ways until they realised they cannot live without each other
The couple faced a lot of unnecessary trolls due to Virat's weak performance in his games
But it did not affect the couple
In 2016, Kohli had come out in support of then girlfriend Anushka after trolls shared vitriol against the latter after Kohli’s weak performance in the T20 Internationals
Virat and Anushka dated for almost 4 years before they decided to get married
In an interview, Virat accepted that there was no official marriage proposal and it was a decision taken by 2 mature adults
The couple got married in a picturesque setting at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa in Italy
They tied the knot on December 11, 2017
They are now proud parents to their adorable daughter Vamika
The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'Virushka'
