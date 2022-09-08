Ananya Panday’s sultry vacation pictures from Italy

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday dropped photos from her vacation in Italy.
Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she can be seen wearing a neon green bikini with floral prints.
She can be seen basking in the sun with her sunglasses on and flaunting her toned physique. She captioned the post as “capri-sun”
Earlier, Ananya also posted pictures in a floral print dress and posing in different parts of destinations.
She can also be seen enjoying ice cream.
She also wrote below the post, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet."
As soon as she dropped the post, people from the film industry and netizens showered love in the comment section.
She also shared some glimpses of Capri in the Instagram Story section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities in India.
