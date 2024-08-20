Ananya Panday Wears Funky Leggings Worth ₹60,000 For Call Me Bae Trailer Launch

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2024
On August 20, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stunned in minimal multi-hued attire at the Call Me Bae trailer launch event
All images from Varinder Chawla
She grabbed eyeballs in funky leggings that featured multi-colour prints in heart and flower designs
The Lycra leggings cost Rs 60,000 and were complemented by a statement brown belt with gold detailing
Staying true to her minimal fashion style, the Student of the Year 2 star paired the quirky bottoms with a basic white tank top
She accessorised herself with statement gold jewellery that featured gold hoops, rings and gold striking heels
The Gen-Z fashionista opted for natural makeup look with pinky cheeks and rosy lips while keeping her hair in soft waves
Call Me Bae is a comedy-drama series, set to premiere on September 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime
