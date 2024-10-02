Ananya Panday Sports Moustache As She Takes Inspiration From Amol Palekar For CTRL

By: Manisha Karki | October 02, 2024
Bollywood star Ananya Panday is all set to star next in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller film CTRL. The film explores the digital space impacting lifestyles, where she will star alongside Vihaan Samat.
Ananya recently shared a bunch of photos from the set of her upcoming from CTRL, where she is seen taking inspiration from Amol Palekar and sporting a moustache
This marks Ananya and Motwane's first on-screen collaboration together. Earlier, she shared her excitement about collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane and said that CTRL is 'engaging, impactful' and will make people wonder if they are in control of their lives.
Ananya appears to be a fun, goofy person, as she shared some of her moments with Vihaan from their shoot.
In one of the pictures, she is seen getting ready by the makeup artist. The photos are from the sets of the upcoming Netflix release CTRL.
In another picture, she is seen donning a skirt top and wearing a moustache. Ananya captioned the post, "Why you may ask, watch CTRL on Friday to find out."
The photos appear to be from the sets of her upcoming Netflix release, CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It will premiere on Netflix on October 4.
