Ananya Panday Looks Effortlessly Chic In ₹36.9K Black Strapless Jumpsuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 23, 2024
Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her series, Call Me Bae, will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL
Photo Via Instagram
The Student Of The Year 2 actress has kickstarted the promotions for Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL with a bang!
Recently, Ananya Panday wore a black jumpsuit from the brand PH5, which features a white design over the top.
The jumpsuit, priced at ₹36,900, features a strapless top paired with oversized, baggy pants, offering a chic fashion statement.
For accessories, Ananya Panday wore a hoop earrings from Swarovski and it is priced at Rs 14,900, a pearl necklace worth Rs 21,000, and a ring priced at 13,900
Ananya Panday's hair was styled in a sleek bun with face-framing side bangs.
Ananya Panday complemented her look by adding a pair of black boots.
