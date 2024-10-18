Ananya Panday Is 'Happier Than Ever' As She Enjoys Tanzania's Wildlife

By: Sachin T | October 18, 2024
Actress Ananya Panday recently returned from her exotic vacation in Tanzania
She took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning photos from her trip, basking in the flora and fauna of the region
In the photos, she can be seen enjoying jungle safari and clicking some pictures showcasing the wildlife
"Happier than ever," she captioned her photo dump, which also gave a glimpse of the beautiful sunsets in Tanzania
Ananya also shared a picture of a handwritten note that she received during the vacation
On the work front, Ananya is currently enjoying the success of her recently-released projects, Call Me Bae and CTRL
She will be next seen in C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan