Ananya Panday Chills In Dubai, Reads Book In A Bikini In Sultry New Pics

By: Sachin T | November 13, 2024
Actress Ananya Panday took some time off work and jetted away to Dubai for a quick vacation and she has now dropped some stunning photos on her social media
The actress chilled in a lavish beachside villa, reading a book in a tropical bikini
She also took a dip in the pool and showed off her simple yet chic bikini collection
The actress enjoyed a cosy dinner date in Dubai in a grey tank bodycon dress
She flaunted her curves in the elegant attire as she posed by the pool
Ananya looked beautiful as she ditched her makeup and flaunted her minimalistic look in a black dress
"A sweet sweet getaway...I’m gonna be back very soon," Ananya wrote
On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the romcom, Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya