Amyra Dastur's sultry vacation pictures from Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Actress Amyra Dastur has been giving her fans a glimpse of her Maldives vacation
In the pictures, she is seen wearing a pink monokini
In one of the pics, the actress can be seen posing in blue waters
She also flaunted her svelte figure
Amyra shared a few photos from her scuba diving as she explored the marine life underwater
She also posed seductively in a black swimwear
The actress made her Tamil debut with Dhanush's Anegan in 2015
She was seen in Hindi films like Jogi, Made in China, Judgementall Hai Kya and others
Thanks For Reading!