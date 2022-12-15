Amyra Dastur's sultry vacation pictures from Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022

Actress Amyra Dastur has been giving her fans a glimpse of her Maldives vacation

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a pink monokini

In one of the pics, the actress can be seen posing in blue waters

She also flaunted her svelte figure

Amyra shared a few photos from her scuba diving as she explored the marine life underwater

She also posed seductively in a black swimwear

The actress made her Tamil debut with Dhanush's Anegan in 2015

She was seen in Hindi films like Jogi, Made in China, Judgementall Hai Kya and others

