Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2022
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate hi 80th birthday on October 11. On the special occasion, take a look at his love story with wife Jaya Bachchan
Jaya and Amitabh met on the sets of 'Guddi' and there was an immediate spark between them
As years passed, Jaya's admiration for Amitabh only grew stronger and it was during the shoot of 'Ek Nazar' that he too fell in love with Jaya
Amitabh and his friends planned a trip to London if 'Zanjeer' turns out to be a hit. When Big B informed about the trip to his father, he objected to it, stating that he cannot go on a vacation with Jaya without being married to her
Amitabh took it as an opportunity and popped the question to Jaya, and it was an instant yes from her
They tied the knot in a lowkey ceremony on June 3, 1973, and on the same day, they left for London
They were blessed with two kids -- Shweta and Abhishek
The couple has since then enjoyed an almost five-decade-long marital bliss
They stood by each other through all the ups and downs life threw at them
Over the years, they have starred together in a number of movies including 'Abhimaan', 'Mili', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others
