American Music Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year. The 'Style' singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win.
17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award.
Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Charlie Puth took to the stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits.
Check out the entire list of awardees - Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR, FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO, FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST, FAVORITE POP ALBUM, FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST, FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST, FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP, FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST, FAVORITE R&B ALBUM, FAVORITE R&B SONG
Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST, FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
