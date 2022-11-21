American Music Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022

Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year. The 'Style' singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win.

17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award.

Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Charlie Puth took to the stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits.

Check out the entire list of awardees - Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR, FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO, FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST, FAVORITE POP ALBUM, FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST, FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST, FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP, FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST, FAVORITE R&B ALBUM, FAVORITE R&B SONG

Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST, FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

