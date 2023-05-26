Ambanis seek blessings at Siddhivinayak ahead of MI vs GT IPL Qualifier 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023

The Ambanis once again visited Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar on May 26

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited the temple to seek blessings with his son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka

In the photos, he is seen carrying his grandson Prithvi

Mukesh Ambani is seen wearing a plain white kurta pyjama

Akash, on the other hand, was spotted in white shorts and green t-shirt

Shloka, who is expecting her second child with Akash, wore a comfy off-white kurti and pants

The Ambanis were spotted for the third time at Siddhivinayak this week

It may be noted that they have been visiting the temple ahead of their team Mumbai Indians' (MI) match in the ongoing IPL

MI is all set to face Gujarat Titans today and both the teams will compete to play against Chennai Super Kings at the finals of IPL 2023

