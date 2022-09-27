Amala Paul's hottest pictures from Maldives vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022

Amala Paul has taken social media by storm with her latest pics from her far-from-work vacation

She recently shared a few stunning photos on her Instagram account

The actress is having the time of her life in Maldives

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has set temperature soaring with her pictures in stunning outfits

Amala left no stone unturned to woo her fans with her gorgeous pictures

In one of the pics, she wore an off-white crochet top paired with denim shorts

In the latest pics, she was seen in an orange cut-out monokini

She completed her look with quirky sunglasses and a headband

Amala posed seductively for the camera

On the work front, she has started shooting for Balaji Mohan's 'Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’

Thanks For Reading!

Mouni Roy Birthday: Hottest pictures of 'Brahmastra' actress
Find out More