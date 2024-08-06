All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra: 7 Interesting Facts About The Olympic Champ You Didn't Know

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 06, 2024
Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tonight, is the big night again where the entire nation has their eyes on Neeraj Chopra. Let's know some interesting facts about this athlete who might win us another gold tonight!
All images and videos from Instagram
Apart from being an athlete, Neeraj Chopra also serves as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army with the rank of Naib Subedar
He was awarded a Padma Shri in 2022 for his historic Olympic gold
According to a report by Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra's nickname is 'Sarpanch', which means village head. He gained this nickname after he wore a brand new kurta to college that was gifted to him by his father
The Olympic champion studied at DAV College in Chandigarh but dropped out after he joined the Indian Army. He is now pursuing graduation in Bachelors of Arts (B.A)
For everyone who is curious about Neeraj's height, he is 6 feet (182cm) tall