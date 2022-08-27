All About The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2022

First guests are expected to be Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh for the promotion of 'Cuttputlli'

The new cast includes Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski.

Krushna Abhishek to take a break from the show.

Krushna clarifies that he has no personal grudges against Kapil and just wants to give time to things

Kapil's new look for the season 4 revealed.

Kapil calls Archana Puran Singh his lucky charm as she will be returning for season 4.

Kapil Sharma will reportedly charge more than Rs.50 lakh per episode.

The show will air every Saturday & Sunday on SonyTV at 9:30pm.

