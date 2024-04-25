Alia Bhatt To Salman Khan, Here Are The Best And Worst Dressed Celebs At Heeramandi Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 25, 2024
The iconic red carpet style of Rekha can never go wrong. The actor is adorned in a beautiful golden saree with a chunky jhumka, looking glamorous like always.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Salman Khan didn't do best with his look on the red carpet. He was seen in a black shirt paired with colourful printed white jeans.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Also starring in the Heeramandi drama series, Sonakshi Sinha gave a black and golden statement look on the red carpet. The saree was styled beautifully with the jewellery and gajra.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan didn't look the best in this attire. The design and the pattern didn't work well together.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt was seen in a pastel pink and white embroidered short kurta and plazo set. The attire was simple and stylish with minimal jewellery.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Harshvardhan Rane looked the worst on the red carpet in the sheer black shirt and black cargo.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday beautifully adorned a royal blue look with maroon-red jewellery. The look is simple yet rich with the designs.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Urvashi Rautela wore a purple shimmer jumpsuit. It gave a party look more than red-carpet fashion. The choice of footwear didn't look the best with the outfit.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in the rich golden saree. Some minimal jewellery could have complemented the look more.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla
Vicky Kaushal gave a no-effort look in a black kurta at the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi red carpet. More styling was expected in the basic black look.
FPJ x Varinder Chawla