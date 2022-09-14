Alia Bhatt to deliver baby on Oct 28

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Alia Bhatt is expected to deliver her baby in October, 2022
Sources informed The Free Press Journal that Alia's due date is said to be October 28
However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation from the parents-to-be
Interestingly, the baby will arrive amid Diwali festivities. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24, followed by Bhai Dooj on October 27
After tying the knot in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post
Meanwhile, on the work front, the mom-to-be is enjoying the success of 'Brahmastra'
She played the role of Isha in the fantasy-adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji
The film is receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics
Photo by Viral Bhayani