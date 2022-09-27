Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit their under-construction Bandra home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited their under-construction home in Bandra on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple will move into their new abode once the construction is complete

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple checked the construction of the home

Ranbir and Alia's new house will reportedly have many state-of-the-art amenities

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Reportedly, they will have a temperature-controlled swimming pool

Photo by Viral Bhayani

An open-air amphitheater will also be in their plush home

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple tied the knot in April this year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The are currently enjoying the success of their latest film 'Brahmastra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Alia is expected to deliver her first child in October 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

