Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit their under-construction Bandra home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022
Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited their under-construction home in Bandra on Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple will move into their new abode once the construction is complete
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple checked the construction of the home
Ranbir and Alia's new house will reportedly have many state-of-the-art amenities
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Reportedly, they will have a temperature-controlled swimming pool
Photo by Viral Bhayani
An open-air amphitheater will also be in their plush home
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple tied the knot in April this year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The are currently enjoying the success of their latest film 'Brahmastra'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, Alia is expected to deliver her first child in October 2022
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!